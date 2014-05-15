Meet Australia's Next Top Spy

Duncan Lewis

Duncan Lewis, a former senior military officer, public servant and diplomat, has been appointed the new head of ASIO, Australia’s domestic spy agency.

Lewis starts his term as Director-General on September 15 following the retirement of the current chief, David Irvine, a former diplomat and a former head of ASIS (Australian Secret Intelligence Service).

Lewis is currently Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, the European Union and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation).

He’s also been Secretary of the Department of Defence and was previously responsible for national security in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

He had a distinguished career as a military officer, graduating from Duntroon in 1975 and reaching the rank of Major General.

In a joint statement, Attorney-General George Brandis and Foreign Minister Julie Bishop say: “Mr Lewis brings a wealth of national security experience as well as sound judgment to this important role. The Government has every confidence he will provide strong leadership to ASIO and sound advice on security matters.”

