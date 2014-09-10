Meet Australia's Newest Sleek Geek, Sixth Grader Harry Driessen Who's Just Won A Eureka Science Award

Harry Driessen from Croydon Public School in NSW won the University of Sydney Sleek Geeks Science Eureka Prize

Harry Driessen, a year 6 student at Sydney’s Croydon Public School, likes science.

And he’s the newest sleek geek, winning a Eureka Prize, Australia’s top award for science.

The full title of his prize is: the University of Sydney Sleek Geeks Science Eureka Prize – Primary

He won with a video entry, The Sound of Music, which explains what sound waves are, how we hear sound and how various stringed, woodwind and brass instruments produce notes of a different pitch.

Harry chose this topic because of his twin passions—science and music.

“I learned a lot by making this video and couldn’t have done it without my Dad’s help,” he says.

“I wrote the script by myself, but my Dad helped me to fix a few things up and to make it more entertaining. Julie Andrews provided the music.”

Sponsored by the University of Sydney’s Faculty of Science, the Sleek Geeks Science Eureka Prize is named in honour of Dr Karl Kruszelnicki and Adam Spencer.

Here’s the video:



The award recognises short films which communicate a scientific concept in an accessible and engaging way.

Harry’s short documentary was the favourite from films received Australia-wide to take out the primary school prize, which recognises excellence in communicating scientific ideas painlessly’ or, as the Sleek Geeks like to say: Help people to learn something without even noticing.

“Harry’s film obviously brings together two subjects close to his heart: music and science,” says Kim McKay, the Director and CEO of the Australian Museum.

“As long as we have such passionate scientists coming through our schools, Australia’s scientific future is bright.”

The Australian Museum Eureka Prizes are the country’s peak science awards.

Second prize in the primary section of the Sleek Geeks Science Eureka Prize went to year-six student Ella Cuthbert from Majura Primary in the ACT. What colour is a tree in the dark? is an exploration of what makes trees look green and apples look red.

