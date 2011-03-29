Meet Aspera, The Startup That Moves Video Files For The New York Times At Superfast Speeds

An Emeryville California start-up has developed a way to send big video files from computers and mobile devices to a special server at speeds far in excess of FTP (file transfer protocol).



The system is being used by The New York Times to manage its video distribution from the field. We first reported last month how some Times reporters are using an Aspera app on the iPhone to upload videos to the server.

Last week, we spoke with Michelle Munson, co-founder and President of Aspera.

While the company has become an industry standard for big online enterprises to move around big files, as we reported last week, it is moving into the consumer space with its applications for the Web, desktop and mobile devices.



