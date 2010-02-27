AOL's Top Sales Rep Is Ali Van Putten

Photo: Facebook

Maybe you missed it, but ealier this week, the Interactive Advertising Bureau named its 2009 Sales Excellence award-winners.The top advertising executive of the year — as judged by a surveyed group of agencies and media buyers — was a guy named Kevin Sullivan, from Burst Media.



Congrats, Kevin.

But the real news for AOL (AOL) watchers like us is that a woman named Ali Van Putten made the IAB’s list of finalists. Since Ali was the only sales exec from AOL to make the list, we hereby feel comfortable in congratulating her for becoming AOL’s 2009’s top sales rep.

Congrats, Ali!

(A source familiar with how the awards work tells us that execs from IAB companies nominated two sales people and then industry execs voted to narrow the list down to finalists).

We reached out to Ali for a reaction on the news. Her response: “Now I guess I conquer the world?”

