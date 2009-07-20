In an internal memo, AOL CEO Tim Armstrong announced Ted Cahall will be AOL’s CTO and Kim Partoll will be its COO. Tim also introduced the rest of AOL’s (TWX) new management team to its global employees.



See the team and read the memo →

Not insignificantly, the memo, obtained by PaidContent over the weekend, begins with a re-introduction of Bill Wilson, the guy running AOL’s content business, which Tim has been clear to put at the centre of the company’s turnaround strategy.

Asked in a Q&A “what does AOL stand for?” Tim quickly reached for the content business:

A safe environment, very entertaining, a great content company. As a consumer, you will see this as a company that delights you. The model is Disney. We are both buying content and producing content today. The question is how does this company become great at scaling that content and providing value to advertisers?

Click through to read Tim’s memo, and see the people he’s put in charge of AOL →

Meet AOL's New Management Content: Bill Wilson will continue to lead our growing content efforts, having already done a remarkable job of expanding the reach of our audience and identifying ways for AOL to quickly scale our content and content platforms to delight AOL consumers across the globe. Bill and his team have a well-known and long history of delivering great content and innovative experiences to the millions of consumers we touch everyday. Meet AOL's New Management Monetization: As we've already announced, Jeff Levick will be working with global agencies and advertisers to create brand experiences that take advantage of our premium content and valuable audience. Jeff and his team are working hard to deliver creative solutions as well as analytics that put AOL in a unique value category for our marketing partners. Advertising.com -- Global Display Platform and Network: In addition, Jeff Levick will be responsible for scaling Advertising.com and rolling out our self-service advertising platform. Jeff and his team's charter is to make our platform the best global display ad technology with world-class products, targeting solutions and a leading global network. From Ad.com to ADTECH, AOL is in a strong position to execute on this vision. Meet AOL's New Management Local & Mapping: I've asked John Kannapell, who has overseen AOL's search and local initiatives, to serve as acting head of Local & Mapping. Local is a white space area on the Internet and John has led large cross-functional teams to success at AOL. John is one of the most knowledgeable people in our industry on local, and we will be counting on him to execute our migration into a deeper principal position in local on the Internet. Meet AOL's New Management Communications: We will be opening up a search for a global head of communications. Between AIM/ICQ, e-mail and our SMS services, we are in a strong position to grow our market share and offer partners services that let them stay connected to their base of consumers. We see several short-term opportunities that will require a leader who can span many countries and operational challenges. We will be looking for a diverse and global-minded executive. Meet AOL's New Management Ventures: As we talked about at our All Hands meeting, with AOL Ventures, we're creating a new model for internal and external start-up success, and Jon Brod has agreed to lead this breakthrough effort for us. Jon, who comes to AOL via our acquisition of Patch, has more than 15 years experience with media and technology companies and has a valuable entrepreneurial skill-set to help cultivate a high success rate for our Ventures start-ups. Jon has been a senior executive with the NBA, IAC (NSDQ: IACI) and several successful start-ups. He knows the venture space, entrepreneurialism, as well as the operations of Fortune 500 companies. Meet AOL's New Management Meet AOL's New Management AOL needs to transition from a U.S. company with international operations to a global company. To start this process, I have asked Kim to lead a Global Operating Council as part of our governance. Phil Nelson will be taking on the role of head of Asia-Pacific, representing our operations across that region, and we are starting a candidate search for a leader to represent our European operations. Israel, Canada and other International areas will also be represented on the council. In addition to securing the right global leadership, we are currently setting up a schedule of global reviews and operating processes so that non-U.S. regions gain more speed and autonomy in delivering consumer and partner value. We will be holding all regions, including the U.S., accountable to unified technology platforms and product performance. Meet AOL's New Management Chief Technology Officer: Ted Cahall will be our CTO. In just over two years at AOL, Ted has proved himself an extremely capable technology leader, able to both set a vision and strategy for his team and drive execution. For example, Ted was instrumental in the creation of DynaPub, our fast and efficient publishing system, as well as the recent U.S. geo-distribution of AOL Search. Going forward, Ted will be the company leader in making sure everything we offer our consumers and employees is outstanding from a technology perspective. Meet AOL's New Management Update: AOL has named Artie Minson CFO. 'Artie's strong financial acumen, operating experience, and deep understanding of our company and the Internet and content industries make him a perfect fit for AOL,' AOL CEO Tim Armstrong said in a release. 'He's also a public company veteran who helped handle Time Warner Cable's transition to a public company. Artie will hit the ground running and be a tremendous asset to AOL as we focus on driving growth, value and innovation.' Earlier: Chief Financial Officer: As announced on April 30, Nisha Kumar, AOL's CFO, has decided to step down from her role. We are actively looking to fill this position. In the meantime, Nisha is continuing to work with us during this process, and her professionalism and dedication have been instrumental in getting us to where we are now. We are conducting a global search for a new CFO and have a number of strong candidates. Meet AOL's New Management General Counsel: Ira Parker will continue as General Counsel. In addition, Ira's team will oversee our separation process from Time Warner, working with the leadership teams from across the company. Ira will also continue to oversee corporate development, privacy, and government and industry relations. Meet AOL's New Management Human Resources: Dave Harmon will continue to lead our HR efforts, including the very important task of crafting benefits and compensation suited to our new status as an independent company. Meet AOL's New Management Corporate Communications: Tricia Primrose will continue to manage our external public relations efforts, as well as employee communications, with a special focus over the next six months on telling our strategy story leading up to the separation from Time Warner. Tricia also oversees our company's philanthropic efforts. Meet AOL's New Management Office of Diversity and Inclusion: Tiane Mitchell Gordon continues to lead our Office of Diversity and Inclusion. As I mentioned at the All Hands on May 29, diversity is a crucial element to our future success as a global Internet business. Through the leadership of the grassroots Business Resource Groups, there is great evidence of how critical it is that diversity continues be a core element of our DNA as a company. Meet AOL's New Management Business Conduct and Compliance: Kimberly Strong will continue to serve as our Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, upholding our high standards of integrity in everything we do. At the epicentre of all that we do at AOL is an unwavering commitment to integrity and a high standard of ethics by which all AOLers should be defined. Meet AOL's New Management Chief of Staff: Maureen Marquess will officially take on the role she's been handling since coming to AOL as Chief of Staff, overseeing executive strategy and planning, including our weekly reviews of partners, deals and updates from the executive team. Maureen is also working with legal, finance, HR and communications to coordinate efforts relating to the separation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.