Meet AOL's Future

AOL hosted a “New York City Blogger Bar Meet Up” at SoHo bar Sweet & Vicious yesterday evening.SAI stopped by.



The place was full of girls with bangs and guys with beards wearing thick-rimmed glasses.

It looked a lot like a party Gawker Media would throw, which, we imagine, was sort of the point.

With its 80 or so blog brands and money to spend on buying more, AOL (AOL) is trying to turn itself into a giant version of Nick Denton’s smaller, but highly profitable new media empire.

So, yeah, when scrolling through the pictures of the event we’ve got here keep ing mind: You are looking at the faces of AOL’s future.

At the meet-up we also learned…

…that AOL media’s softball team is coming off a 27-2 victory (but nobody could remember the name of the opponent).

…that Urlesque.com managing editor Kelly Reeves loves her job almost as much as her readers like looking at funny cat photos and videos.

…that former AOL media boss Bill Wilson, who quit AOL in January, is missed.

…that AOL media is well-staffed with energetic, happy-looking young people.

