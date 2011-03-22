Meet AOL's Editors – They're All Gone!

On AOL’s corporate information page, corp.aol.com, there’s a video called “Meet a few editors.”



It begins with a touching declaration from one of the cohosts: “We love the Internet. We love what we do. And we love AOL.”

The goal: “We wanted to introduce you to some of the folks here who are making great content and really connecting with their audiences.”

But here’s the thing.

Neither of this video’s two cohosts still work at the company.

…And neither do 6 of the 7 editors they interview for the clip.

The video’s new title should be: “Meet a few editors; They’re all gone!”

Watch:

