Meet The Next Round Of Print Journalists Who Leaped To The Web

As established websites keep growing and new websites pop up everyday, it is no surprise print editors continue their move to the web. In April, we showed you 25 media stars who made the leap.
We’ve added to the list. Here’s more media stars making the leap to web and a few who crossed over to the web side before it was the thing to do.
Howard Kurtz, longtime media reporter and columnist for The Washington Post, packed his desk for Tina Brown's The Daily Beast. Kurtz became the Washington bureau chief for The Daily Beast in October 2010.
David Kirkpatrick left his spot as technology editor Fortune magazine to join The Daily Beast. Kirkpatrick was hired as a technology columnist at The Daily Beast in October 2010.
Daniel Gross is one of the many editors who left Newsweek after the recent ownership change at the magazine. Gross joined the Yahoo! team as the economics and finance editor in September 2010.
After 30 years as a correspondent at Newsweek, Howard Fineman left the magazine, joining the Huffington Post as a senior editor. Finemann joined the Huffington Post team in September 2010 as the senior politics editor.
Peter Goodman, former national economic writer for the New York Times, left for the Huffington Post. HuffPo scooped up Goodman in late September 2010 as their business editor.
John Temple, the former editor and publisher of Rocky Mountain News, was hired in January, 2010 to run eBay founder Pierre Omidyar's new Hawaii-based news site.
Temple gained his notoriety, in part, by covering the demise of his 150-year-old, Denver-based paper that folded in February.
Holly Bailey, former Newsweek White House correspondent, ditched print for the web last spring too. Bailey joined Yahoo! in May 2010 as a senior politics writer.
Melinda Henneberger was rooted in traditional media when she made the leap to Politics Daily.
Before becoming editor-in-chief of the political news site, Henneberger was a Washington correspondent and Rome bureau chief at the New York Times for 10 years. She also wrote a weekly column for Newsweek.com, and contributed to GQ, Reader's Digest, and the New York Times Magazine.
Chris Lehman, started working at Yahoo News in March 2010. Lehman was previously an editor at Book Forum and a writer for New York Magazine.
Nikki Finke hired away Nellie Andreeva, a top TV editor at the The Hollywood Reporter for more than a decade, for Deadline.com. Andreeva started her gig with Deadline in March 2010
Jane Sasseen was a Washington bureau chief of BusinessWeek (back before it became Bloomberg BusinessWeek) when she moved on to work for Yahoo News. Sasseen joined Yahoo News in March 2010.
Former Gourmet editors Kemp Minifie and Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez are now writing for AOL's new foodie blog, KitchenDaily.com, under former colleague and executive editor Cheryl Brown.
Cheryl Brown, a former editor of Conde Nast's folded Gourmet magazine, is now editor-in-chief of AOL's foodie blog, KitchenDaily.com. Brown joined AOL in March 2010.
The New York Post's star media reporter Peter Lauria decided to pack it in and head to The Daily Beast in March 2010. He still covers media in his new post as a senior correspondent at the site.
After working as the editor of New York Magazine's The Strategist, Janet Ozzard became Editor-In-Chief of DailyCandy in February 2010. However a recent report from Fishbowl NY, says Ozzard left the website after just eight months.
The women's lifestyle Web site also nabbed Hearst Digital's Beth Ellard and made her CEO.
Reporter Michael Fleming left his 20-year post as Variety's top film reporter in January 2010 to become editor of Nikki Finke's Deadline New York. A native New Yorker, Fleming was the editor of Media Industry Newsletter (MIN), before joining Newsday to write about movies and entertainment in 1986. He joined Variety in 2000.
When The New York Times offered tech writer and NYT's Bits blog founder Saul Hansell a buyout package, he accepted -- and headed straight for AOL. Hansell started as the head of AOL's freelance platform, Seed.com in December 2009.
Gene Marcial wrote BusinessWeek's 'Inside Wall Street' column. But after the magazine dropped the feature, Marcial decided to move to AOL's DailyFinance. Marcial made the move in December of 2009
Formerly the Executive Editor of BusinessWeek, John Byrne left in November of 2009 and founded C-Change Media, a digital media company that takes advantage of 'the sea change that is roiling the traditional media business.'
Yolanda Edwards was also an editor of mum mag Cookie before Conde Nast folded the publication in October. She is now joining forces with her former Cookie co-editor, Pilar Guzman, to launch a new mummy site, MomFilter.com.
Pilar Guzman was an editor of mum mag Cookie, before the publication folded in October 2009. Now Guzman is starting her own site: MomFilter.com, which is geared toward 'the modern mum.' The site is still in the process of being launched, but you can visit MomFilter's facebook page now.
Ben Widdicombe founded New York Daily News gossip column, Gate Crasher, and worked as an editor-at-large for Star Magazine before he became an executive editor at TMZ.com in the fall of 2009.
Nikhil Hutheesing worked at Forbes for 17 years before jumping ship in the summer of 2009. Hutheesing joined AOL's DailyFinance, where he now works as an investing editor.
Jose Antonio Vargas, the technology and innovations editor of the Huffington Post, was previously the national political reporter for the Washington Post. He started with the Huffington post in July 2009.
Jeff Bercovici has a long history of covering media. Starting at WWD's Memo Pad, Bercovivi jumped to Radar Magazine, and then on to the Mixed Media blog at Conde Nast's Portfolio.com. He began covering media business at AOL's DailyFinance in May 2009. At the beginning of October, Bercovici accepted a job covering technology at Forbes.
Jill Lawrence was a national political correspondent for USA Today when she was named one of the 50 Best and Most Influential Journalists in Washington by Washingtonian Magazine in 2005.
She started writing a column for PoliticsDaily.com in April 2009.
Diane Davis was the lifestyle editor at the Associated Press and the NYC Metro Editor at Newsday before becoming the director of AOL's style and beauty site, StyleList in March 2009.
After 17 years as a sports columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times, Jay Mariotti resigned and devoted himself to the Web in January 2009. He now writes a national column on AOL's FanHouse.com.
Mariotti no longer works for FanHouse.com after a arrest for a domestic disturbance charge in August 2010.
Sam Stein, a political reporter for The Huffington Post, once worked at Newsweek and the New York Daily News. Stein made a name for himself in 2009 when he became the first blogger to ask a question at a presidential news conference.
In 2006, Amanda Presser quit her job at Self magazine to travel the world for a year with two friends, Jennifer Baggett and Holly Corbet, and blog about it. They shared their travels with readers on Lost Girls World and wrote about their travels in the book The Lost Girls: Three Friends, Four Continents. One Unconventional Detour Around the World. The site is still updated daily with the latest travel news.
Nikki Finke had a column in LA Weekly in 2002 where she wrote about business, politics, and culture in the infotainment industry. Four years later she launched DeadlineHollywoodDaily.com, the website version of her column. Overtime her website grew in popularity and in 2009 Mail.com Media Corporation acquired the site and later the name changed to Deadline.com. Finke remains general manager and editor-in-chief of the site.
Dany Levy, founder of DailyCandy.com, made the switch to web before it was the thing to do. While working on the launch of Lucky magazine in 2000, Levy pitched the idea of a style e-newsletter to her bosses at Condé Nast, who passed on the idea. Levy decided to go on her own and launched the now popular DailyCandy.com, which started as an e-newsletter sent out to friends and contacts in the media business.
Source: cityfile.com
