Meet Aneesh Chopra, America's Chief Technology Officer

Barack Obama has appointed Aneesh Chopra as the nation’s first CTO. In this role, Chopra will “promote technological innovation to help achieve our most urgent priorities – from creating jobs and reducing health care costs to keeping our nation secure,” according to the White House’s press release.

Chopra is leaving his post as Secretary of Technology for Virginia, where he oversaw a number of interesting projects. Chopra will work with CIO, Vivek Kundra.



The response to Chopra is resoundingly positive. Craig Newmark (of Craig’s List) says Chopra is “really good for the country.” Eric Schmidt said in a statement (via WSJ), “Aneesh built one of the best technology platforms in government in the state of Virginia.” John Doerr of Kleiner Perkins said (also via WSJ), “Aneesh is an inspired appointment. His smarts and experience in technology, health care and investing will serve us well.”

Tim O’Reilly is ga-ga over the choice calling Chopra “a rock star” and says, “We couldn’t do better.” Here’s the condensed version of Reilly’s eight reasons to be excited about Chopra:

Chopra has been focused for the past three years on the specific technology challenges of government.

Look at his work for Virginia: the first officially-approved open source textbook in the country, the Physics Flexbook. the Learning Apps Development Challenge, a competition for the best iPhone and iPod Touch applications for middle-school maths teaching a state-funded “venture capital fund” to allow government agencies to try out risky but promising new approaches to delivering their services or improving their productivity

Chopra grasps the power of open source software, Web 2.0, user-participation, and why it’s better to harness the ingenuity of a developer community than to specify complete top-down solutions.

Chopra understands that government technologists need to act more like their counterparts in Silicon Valley.

Chopra is a practical innovator. He’s not chasing technology for its own sake.

Chopra has a real focus on measurement, and on figuring out what really works.

Chopra has specific expertise in Health Care IT.

He’s charasmatic, as well.

It wasn’t only Chopra’s day, though, Jeffery Zients was also announced as the Chief Performance Office. He will work with Kundra and Chopra to “streamline processes, cut costs, and find best practices throughout our government.”

