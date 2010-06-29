Turn Your iPhone Into An Amazing Guitar centre

Photo: Business Insider
A new accessory/application from IK Multimedia called iRig converts the iPhone/iPad into a rack of guitar effect pedals.IK Multimedia sent us the iRig two few weeks. We’ve been playing with it, and we have to say we’re pleased.
It’s software that, in combination with their iRig dongle, turns your iOS device into a portable guitar centre.
Plug your guitar and headphones into iRig and you’re ready to roll. It comes with several FX pedals that emulate popular brands on the market, several amplifier setups, a tuner, and the ability to play over songs.
It’s not going to replace real pedals, or a real amp, but if you’re a guitarist and own an iPhone, you’re going to love AmpliTube, because you’re no longer limited to jamming out acoustically on the road.
The iRig hardware costs $39.99 and the app is free.
Easy enough, right? You start the app, plug the iRig into the headphones jack, and attach your guitar + headphones. We tested ours out on a 16GB iPhone 3GS.
It's a warning screen and you'd best listen to it. It's one thing to blow out your computer speakers but if you're using headphones, keep the volume really low and turn it up gradually.
Switch through different amps, microphones, speaker combinations (2x12, 4x12), and of course, basic controls like bass and volume. Just touch to adjust the knobs or use the yellow bar on the right.
It's a replica of a Fender amp. You can slide the knobs left and right for more options/control.
Here we have classic overdrive. You can literally turn it on and off by putting it on the floor and using your toe to toggle the switch. Just like amps, you can tweak settings by touching the knobs. It has a pretty organic feel to it.
The overdrive sounds great. Has a nice crunchy-like feel to it. Very vintage.
Chorus is another great effect. Sounds like a BOSS chorus pedal and if you double them up, you start getting some really fantastic sounds.
It's one of the best pedals available and emulates the BOSS DD-3 Digital Delay pretty well. Lots of customisation is available for getting just the right delay sound.
The flange is decent, but nothing mind-blowing.
This pedal feels like it was rushed and to be particuarly honest, feels a bit half-assed. But then again, playing guitar with an octave pedal properly requires a decent amount of musical talent.
...but we found we didn't really need it all that much, despite having overdrive and two chorus pedals on for most of our casual playing. A little feedback never hurt anyone. If you're looking for a super clean sound, you can easily achieve it with the filter and by tweaking your amp settings.
The envelope filter works as advertised, with the ability to get some really neat, funky sounds out of your guitar.
And it does just what you'd think it does. You can tilt your iPhone to mimic the effect of pushing down a pedal with your foot.
There's a tuner, a metronome, and audio demos in case you want to just see what the app can do.
Low latency worked fine for us on the 3GS, but if you have an older model iPhone, you can go with ultra-low latency to reduce the delay in sound.
12 preset slots are available for your programming pleasure.
You didn't think IK Multimedia was going to give you EVERY FX pedal for free, did you? Of course not. Since we're using a pre-release version of the software, the only example available was this distortion pedal. But rest assured, there will be plenty of stuff at launch for you to spend your cold, hard cash on.
