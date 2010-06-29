Turn Your iPhone Into An Amazing Guitar centre

Photo: Business Insider

A new accessory/application from IK Multimedia called iRig converts the iPhone/iPad into a rack of guitar effect pedals.IK Multimedia sent us the iRig two few weeks. We’ve been playing with it, and we have to say we’re pleased.



It’s software that, in combination with their iRig dongle, turns your iOS device into a portable guitar centre.

Plug your guitar and headphones into iRig and you’re ready to roll. It comes with several FX pedals that emulate popular brands on the market, several amplifier setups, a tuner, and the ability to play over songs.

It’s not going to replace real pedals, or a real amp, but if you’re a guitarist and own an iPhone, you’re going to love AmpliTube, because you’re no longer limited to jamming out acoustically on the road.

The iRig hardware costs $39.99 and the app is free.

So here's what it looks like when you start it up. Easy enough, right? You start the app, plug the iRig into the headphones jack, and attach your guitar + headphones. We tested ours out on a 16GB iPhone 3GS. Thank goodness they put this in here. It's a warning screen and you'd best listen to it. It's one thing to blow out your computer speakers but if you're using headphones, keep the volume really low and turn it up gradually. Here we have the Amp screen: Switch through different amps, microphones, speaker combinations (2x12, 4x12), and of course, basic controls like bass and volume. Just touch to adjust the knobs or use the yellow bar on the right. recognise the grill or knobs of this amp? It's a replica of a Fender amp. You can slide the knobs left and right for more options/control. On to the FX! Here we have classic overdrive. You can literally turn it on and off by putting it on the floor and using your toe to toggle the switch. Just like amps, you can tweak settings by touching the knobs. It has a pretty organic feel to it. The overdrive sounds great. Has a nice crunchy-like feel to it. Very vintage. There's a chorus pedal, too - you can have up to 3 FX on at once. Chorus is another great effect. Sounds like a BOSS chorus pedal and if you double them up, you start getting some really fantastic sounds. The delay pedal works very well. It's one of the best pedals available and emulates the BOSS DD-3 Digital Delay pretty well. Lots of customisation is available for getting just the right delay sound. ...and a flanger, in case you want to pretend you're Eddie Van Halen. The flange is decent, but nothing mind-blowing. Phazer works decently but again, is nothing special. The octave pedal This pedal feels like it was rushed and to be particuarly honest, feels a bit half-assed. But then again, playing guitar with an octave pedal properly requires a decent amount of musical talent. Noise filter works just fine... ...but we found we didn't really need it all that much, despite having overdrive and two chorus pedals on for most of our casual playing. A little feedback never hurt anyone. If you're looking for a super clean sound, you can easily achieve it with the filter and by tweaking your amp settings. Bring out the funk with the envelope filter The envelope filter works as advertised, with the ability to get some really neat, funky sounds out of your guitar. The obligatory wah-wah pedal is here. And it does just what you'd think it does. You can tilt your iPhone to mimic the effect of pushing down a pedal with your foot. Utilities are included There's a tuner, a metronome, and audio demos in case you want to just see what the app can do. More features are included... Low latency worked fine for us on the 3GS, but if you have an older model iPhone, you can go with ultra-low latency to reduce the delay in sound. Have a favourite setup you don't want to lose? 12 preset slots are available for your programming pleasure. And of course, there's a built-in FX store. You didn't think IK Multimedia was going to give you EVERY FX pedal for free, did you? Of course not. Since we're using a pre-release version of the software, the only example available was this distortion pedal. But rest assured, there will be plenty of stuff at launch for you to spend your cold, hard cash on. Here's a video showing how the app works in general: And here we have a video of someone playing Joe Satriani with the iRig: Using iRig on a shiny, new iPhone 4? Check Out The First 10 Apps To Download For iPhone 4 ->



