Meet everyone involved in the Kleiner sex scandal that's rocking Silicon Valley

This week, everyone in Silicon Valley is once again going to be talking about Ellen Pao, the partner who in 2012 dropped bombshell sexual discrimination allegations against her employer, famed venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

On Monday, the case will finally go to court, beginning with a jury selection. Pao is seeking $US16 million from her former firm. Kleiner Perkins believes Pao is being driven to sue by family financial troubles. (Her husband’s hedge fund went bankrupt.)

It’s also provoked a much larger discussion about whether Silicon Valley is a meritocracy — or just an old-fashioned boy’s club driven by personal connections.

Who’s involved in the scandal that set off a world-wide discussion about gender discrimination in Silicon Valley?

Some are named in Pao’s lawsuit. Some aren’t. But all have been swept up by the lawsuit’s broader impact.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.