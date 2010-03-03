How To Use Aardvark, Google's New $50 Million Q&A Toy

Photo: AP

Last month, Google announced the $50 million acquisition of Aardvark, a question answering startup.



Aardvark — or ‘Vark’, is it is often known, as per its domain name — describes itself as “a new kind of tool that lets you tap into the knowledge and experience of friends and friends-of-friends.”

But what does that really mean?

Basically, you ask Vark questions from the web, an IM client, or your phone, and it gets someone to answer it within a matter of minutes.

The strange thing is that it actually works pretty well. It’s not likely to be a huge part of the way you find things out on the Internet, but there are situations in which Vark is a more convenient and useful option than search engines or other online resources. After playing with it for a while, we’re keeping it in our toolkit.

Click here to see how Aardvark works >

