This 19-Year-Old Model Finally Found A Dating Site For People Like Her

According to a Taylor G., 19-year-old model, the general pool of online daters left much to be desired.”I was on some other dating websites and just getting a little bit frustrated by the kind of people I was finding on them,” she said, adding that the daters were “just kind of in a different group.”



Then, in a fit of rage, she said she Googled “dating for pretty people” and found BeautifulPeople.com, which, she says, has been really great.

“It’s not a perfect people site, it’s a community of people who find each other attractive,” Taylor said.

While the site requires members to vote on the attractiveness of all future members, the application process didn’t faze her, Taylor said.

“It’s a lot less nerve-racking than you would think,” she said, explaining that she kind of liked being able to see how current members had voted.

She hasn’t yet started a relationship with anyone she’s met on the site, but she has met friends and fellow models with whom she exchanges industry advice, Taylor said.

“It’s been really cool,” she said. “It’s dating but it’s also social.”

And for any of the naysayers who deride the site’s superficial nature, well, that’s just the way it is.

“Whether or not people like to admit it, there has to be an initial attraction to someone,” she said. “The initial attraction is what gets you to a point where you’re not going to let go of someone.”

The premise that everyone on the site is attractive also evens the playing field for both people in the relationship.

“I’ve dated people that I’m out of their league and I don’t have a problem with it usually,” she said, adding that issues started to arise when her partners’ insecurities spawned jealousy.

With BeautifulPeople.com, that issue can be avoided.

