Meet 25 Media Stars Who Leaped From Old Media To New Media

As writers and editors were laid off in droves from old media companies, many of them started thinking outside of media’s traditional bubble.



After abandoning (or being let go from) companies like Condé Nast, The New York Post, and Forbes, they flocked to site like AOL and Yahoo! or created their own startups and new media organisations.

When Greg Couch joined AOL’s FanHouse site after writing as a sports column at the Chicago Sun Times for more than a decade, he told Phil Rosenthal at Tower Ticker, “I just wanted to start playing offence. All newspapers, not just the Sun-Times, you’re playing defence, you’re hanging on for dear life. I just wanted to go with someone who was trying to grow rather than just trying to hang on.”

He’s not the only reporter who was ready to stop hanging on.

See more top reporters and editors who ditched old media for the new >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.