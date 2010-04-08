Meet 25 Media Stars Who Leaped From Old Media To New Media

As writers and editors were laid off in droves from old media companies, many of them started thinking outside of media’s traditional bubble.
After abandoning (or being let go from) companies like Condé Nast, The New York Post, and Forbes, they flocked to site like AOL and Yahoo! or created their own startups and new media organisations.
When Greg Couch joined AOL’s FanHouse site after writing as a sports column at the Chicago Sun Times for more than a decade, he told Phil Rosenthal at Tower Ticker, “I just wanted to start playing offence. All newspapers, not just the Sun-Times, you’re playing defence, you’re hanging on for dear life. I just wanted to go with someone who was trying to grow rather than just trying to hang on.”
He’s not the only reporter who was ready to stop hanging on.
The New York Post's star media reporter Peter Lauria recently decided to pack it in and head to The Daily Beast. He will continue to cover media in his new post as a senior correspondent at the site.
Cheryl Brown, a former editor of Conde Nast's folded Gourment magazine, is now editor-in-chief of AOL's foodie blog, KitchenDaily.com.
Gene Marcial wrote BusinessWeek's 'Inside Wall Street' column. But after the magazine dropped the feature, Marcial decided to move to AOL's DailyFinance.
After working as the editor of New York Magazine's The Strategist, Janet Ozzard became Editor-In-Chief of DailyCandy.
The women's lifestyle Web site also nabbed Hearst Digital's Beth Ellard and made her CEO.
When The New York Times offered tech writer and NYT's Bits blog founder Saul Hansell a buyout package, he accepted -- and headed straight for AOL. Hansell is currently head of AOL's freelance platform, Seed.com.
Jane Sasseen was a Washington bureau chief of BusinessWeek (back before it became Bloomberg BusinessWeek) when she moved on to work for Yahoo News.
Nikki Finke hired away Nellie Andreeva, a top TV editor at the The Hollywood Reporter for more than a decade, for Deadline.com.
Anna Robertson won an Emmy for her work as a news producer on 'Good Morning America.' But now she is at Yahoo News, along with a slew of other reporters.
Jill Lawrence was a national political correspondent for USAToday when she was named one of the 50 Best and Most Influential Journalists in Washington by Washingtonian Magazine in 2005.
She now writes a column for PoliticsDaily.com.
Chris Lehman, who now works at Yahoo News, was previously an editor at Book Forum and a writer for New York Magazine.
Pilar Guzman was an editor of mum mag Cookie, before Conde Nast folded the publication in October. Now Guzman is starting her own site: MomFilter.com, which is geared toward 'the modern mum.'
Nikhil Hutheesing worked at Forbes for 17 years before jumping ship. Hutheesing joined AOL's DailyFinance, where he now works as an investing editor.
Deborah Needleman was an editor of Conde Nast's home magazine, Domino, before it shuttered in January of 2009. Now Needleman is teaming up with Huffington Post co-founder Ken Lerer to create her own commerce site.
Former Us Weekly editor-in-chief, Janice Min, is shopping a celebrity mum site to executives at AOL. The site will be based on her book 'From Mousewife to Momshell: The Rules and Celebrity Secrets for Being a Thinner, Younger, and Sexier mum,' which is expected to come out next spring.
Ben Widdicombe founded New York Daily News gossip column, Gate Crasher, and worked as an editor-at-large for Star Magazine before he became an executive editor at TMZ.com.
Reporter Michael Fleming left his 20-year post as Variety's top film reporter to become editor of Nikki Finke's Deadline New York. A native New Yorker, Fleming was the editor of Media Industry Newsletter (MIN), before joining Newsday to write about movies and entertainment in 1986. He joined Variety in 2000.
Yolanda Edwards was also an editor of mum mag Cookie before Conde Nast folded the publication in October. She is now joining forces with her former Cookie co-editor, Pilar Guzman, to launch a new mummy site, MomFilter.com.
Melinda Henneberger was rooted in traditional media when she made the leap to Politics Daily.
Before becoming editor-in-chief of the political news site, Henneberger was a Washington correspondent and Rome bureau chief at the New York Times for 10 years. She also wrote a weekly column for Newsweek.com, and contributed to GQ, Reader's Digest, and the New York Times Magazine.
John Temple, the former editor and publisher of Rocky Mountain News, was recently hired to run eBay founder Pierre Omidyar's new Hawaii-based news site.
Temple gained his noteriety, in part, by covering the demise of his 150-year-old, Denver-based paper that folded in February.
After 17 years as a sports columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times, Jay Mariotti resigned and devoted himself to the Web. He now writes a national column on AOL's FanHouse.com.
Formerly the Executive Editor of BusinessWeek, John Byrne founded C-Change Media, a digital media company that takes advantage of 'the sea change that is roiling the traditional media business' to compete with his former employer.
Jose Antonio Vargas, the technology and innovations editor of the Huffington Post, was previously the national political reporter for the Washington Post.
Former Gourmet editors Kemp Minifie and Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez are now writing for AOL's new foodie blog, KitchenDaily.com, under former colleague and executive editor Cheryl Brown.
Jeff Bercovici has a long history of covering media. Starting at WWD's Memo Pad, Bercovivi jumped to Radar Magazine, and then on to the Mixed Media blog at Conde Nast's Portfolio.com. He now covers media business at AOL's DailyFinance..
Diane Davis was the lifestyle editor at the Associated Press and the NYC Metro Editor at Newsday before becoming the director of AOL's style and beauty site, StyleList.
