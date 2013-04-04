Meet 11 Startups That Beat Out 1,700 Others For Spots In New York's Hottest Accelerator Program, TechStars

TechStars has become the most competitive startup accelerator program on the east coast. But for its New York City program, the next few months will be pivotal.



It’s the first time the New York program will be run by someone other than its founder, David Tisch (David Cohen, the founder of TechStars, is still heavily involved).

Tisch is a notable angel investor who left his day-to-day role at TechStars NYC last summer to spend more time on his personal fund, Box Group. Eugene Chung, formerly of venture capital firm NEA, has taken Tisch’s place.

Today Chung announced the newest Techstars NYC class. According to Chung, nearly 1,700 startups applied to the program but only eleven were chosen – that’s a 0.6% acceptance rate. Applications poured in from 460 cities, six continents and 66 countries. That’s the highest number of applicants TechStars NYC has ever received.

The startups in the spring 2013 class include Dash Labs, a company that’s making a Fitbit-like device for cars, and Sketchfab, a way to publish, share and embed 3D models.

Here a list of the companies, below:

Ad Yapper – “Talk back to any ad in the world, influence brands, and make a real difference.”

Dash Labs – “America’s story is written on the road. Connect to Dash and chronicle your journey.

FaithStreet – “Find a church near you.”

Jukely – “Concert concierge. The shows you’ve been missing, tailored and delivered.”

Klooff – “iPhone app for pet lovers.”

Placemeter – “Connecting smart customers with smart businesses. One place at a time.”

Plated – Ingredients in pre-measured portions delivered to you for quick, home-cooked meals.

Sketchfab – “Publish and embed interactive 3D models.”

TriggerMail – “personalised retention emails for Ecommerce.”

Validation Board – “Test your startup idea without wasting time or money.”

weeSpring – “Find essential baby products with advice from your friends.”

