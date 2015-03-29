Meerkat vs. Periscope: There can be only one king of live streaming

‘There can be only one.’

Everyone’s been talking about livestreaming apps lately — specifically Meerkat and Twitter-owned Periscope, which just went live on Thursday.

In response to Periscope’s launch, Meerkat on Friday introduced some new features to its iOS build in hopes of retaining its users and attracting some people who might otherwise prefer Periscope.

The competition between these two apps is both healthy and necessary. After all, there can only be one winner when it comes to most mobile apps.

Most people don’t need a livestreaming app and they certainly don’t need two. The merits of one are obvious: If you want to capture and share a live event with friends, sans editing or special effects, Periscope and Meerkat are exceedingly easy to use and offer a unique, albeit niche way to share what you’re doing with others.

This “there can only be one” concept applies to most kinds of mobile apps, with the exception of messaging (not everyone uses a single universal messaging platform for calling and texting) and photos (people like to have options when it comes to editing and filters).

So, in the same way you don’t need two mail, clock, or calendar applications, you won’t need Meerkat and Periscope clogging up your phone. Business Insider’s Steve Kovach believes Periscope has the stronger offering, but it will be interesting to see how these apps grow and jockey for that prized real estate on your phone. At least, until something even better comes along.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.