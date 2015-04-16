Meerkat brings its livestreaming app to Android -- beating Periscope to the punch

The wait is over, Android owners, Meerkat is officially available on your Android phone.
Meerkat announced its open beta for Android on Thursday, according to Mashable, allowing anyone interested in testing the app to sign up.
You’ll need an email and Twitter handle to be able to test the Meerkat for Android beta, but as it’s an open beta anyone who requests access will be able to join.
We’re opening up Meerkat for Android to external beta testers! Sign up
