Meerkat's CEO just revealed an Easter Egg inside the live-streaming app that solves one of its biggest problems

If you’ve been paying any attention to Twitter lately, you’ll know that there are two new livestreaming apps that everyone’s talking about and using (sometimes with exceedingly boring results). Twitter-owned Periscope has entered the scene a few weeks later than Meerkat, but it’s already gaining a lot of steam.

One thing that’s much better about Periscope than Meerkat is that the app curates a list of active livestreams so you can always find something to watch, even when no one you follow is broadcasting.

Turns out, you can find a list of on-going streams on Meerkat too — it’s just hidden from view.

Sunday afternoon, Meerkat founder Ben Rubin tweeted out this helpful hint (he has since deleted the tweet):

So, it is possible to check out all the live Meerkat streams.

Sure enough, the trick worked for us — though it took a few attempts (you have to press the meerkat for 5 seconds and then release it, and it’s actually pretty tricky to hold it down for the right amount of time).

Here’s what Meerkat’s app usually looks like:

Here’s what happens when you activate “God mode” — note that the meerkat changed directions:

Meerkat should probably just build this feature in (or at least make it easier to activate).

