Here are the famous faces investing in hot new streaming app Meerkat

Streaming app Meerkat has unveiled the list of investors contributing to its latest funding round, and it includes some of the biggest names in technology ,as well as Hollywood, Fortune reports.

The funding round is being led by Greylock Partners. But the list of other investors shows an interesting mix of well-known names and tech heavyweights.

Here, via Forbes, is the full list:

Sound Ventures (Ashton Kutcher’s VC fund)

Musician and actor Jared Leto

Vayner/RSE (Gary Vaynerchuck’s VC fund)

Universal Music Group

Broadway Video Ventures (the VC fund of Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels’ media company)

William Morris Endeavour, the talent agency

CAA Ventures, the investment arm of talent agency CAA

UTA, a Beverly Hills talent agency

Chad Hurley (a cofounder of YouTube)

David Tisch

Raine Ventures

Comcast Ventures

SherpaVentures

Slow Ventures

That’s a curious mix of investors. Stars like Jared Leto and Ashton Kutcher often invest in young tech companies, but investments from Universal Music Group and multiple talent agencies show that companies are interested in snapping up viral stars as soon as they surface.

Meerkat hasn’t officially announced how much money it is raising, but it was previously reported that it is bringing in $US12 million. Business Insider was told that Meerkat’s pre-money valuation was $US40 million.

True to form, Meerkat has scheduled a live video on Meerkat to announce its new round of funding.

