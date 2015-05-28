These 16 apps will forever change how we do our jobs

Every year, Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers presents a huge and insightful look at the state of the internet.

This year, as part of that, she discussed the rise of new apps that help us do our jobs and called out 14 young companies as examples.

This isn’t a completely objective list. Kleiner has funded most of these companies.

Still, some of them you’ve heard of and are maybe already using. Others you haven’t but they’re already getting a lot of buzz.

