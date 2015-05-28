These 16 apps will forever change how we do our jobs

Julie Bort

Every year, Mary Meeker of Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers presents a huge and insightful look at the state of the internet.

This year, as part of that, she discussed the rise of new apps that help us do our jobs and called out 14 young companies as examples.

This isn’t a completely objective list. Kleiner has funded most of these companies.

Still, some of them you’ve heard of and are maybe already using. Others you haven’t but they’re already getting a lot of buzz.

These new apps tend to zero in on one task, instead of many tasks

These apps aren't just for fun, they solve big problems

For instance, instead of spam-riddled email, a business or team can use Slack

Instead of complex point-of-sale systems, a business can use an phone or tablet and Square

Instead of a complex ecommerce system, a business can use Stripe

Instead of dumping business data on each other during meetings, execs can use Domo

Instead of printing out forms to sign them, businesses can use DocuSign

Instead of tons of HR paperwork, small businesses can do it online with Zenefits

Instead of complex Excel spreadsheets, companies can forecast using Anaplan

Instead complex ways to talk to customers, business can chat inside another app with Intercom

Instead of a mysteriously losing customers, business can monitor customers with Gainsight

Instead of growing a help desk, customers can answer each other's questions with Directly

Instead of slogging through the tedious manual tasks of recruiting, HR can automate with Greenhouse

Instead of dealing with mountains of paperwork for doing background checks, companies can automate with Checkr

Instead of paper employee manuals, employee communications can go mobile with GuideSpark

Instead of paper security, businesses can use a tablet and Envoy for visitor registration

Here's the whole, huge presentation

Mary Meeker's stunning 2015 presentation on the state of the web

