MEEKER: Against All Odds, U.S. Is Leader In Smartphone Market

Despite a recession and competition from foreign smartphone manufacturers and developers, the U.S. has become the leader in the smartphone market, Mary Meeker said today at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco.



“In what looked like a market the U.S. was not gonna lead in, America is winning in a big way,” said Meeker, who is now a partner at top Silicon Valley VC firm Kleiner Perkins.

Two of the largest smartphone developers in the world — Apple and Google — are based in Silicon Valley in California. Microsoft, which released an update to its Windows Phone 7 operating system last month, is also gaining gaining share in the smartphone market.

U.S.-based companies hold 64 per cent of the smartphone operating system share, up from 5 per cent five years ago, Meeker said.

“We live in absolutely unprecedented times, we’re very lucky,” Meeker said. “We’re living through a once in every 10 to 20 years technology cycle.”

Meeker spend 19 years working at Goldman Sachs before joining Kleiner.

