Hey Zynga, Can TweetDeck Borrow A Pair?

The platform-versus-application battle Zynga just extricated itself from last month is very similar to the situation TweetDeck finds itself in now, a friend of ours in the industry just pointed out over IM.We see the similarities. You?



In May, FarmVille-maker Zynga found itself getting squeezed by Facebook demands that Zynga pay a 30% tax on all its virtual goods transactions. Closing down viral channels, Facebook also began forcing Zynga to rely more on ads for user-acquisition.

Meanwhile, Twitter announced in May that it wants a cut of all advertising sold against the Twitter API. It banned third-party ads inside Twitter streams. Twitter also took control of its own app for the desktop, Tweetie.

Zynga got itself out of its jam by threatening to build its own destination social site, Zynga Live. Then it announced a non-exclusive partnership with Facebook. A few days later, it announced another with Yahoo.

Twitter client TweetDeck is trying to loosen its dependence on Twitter by allowing users to pull in feeds from other social networks besides Twitter.

Our friend in the industry also points out that…

…Like Zynga is for Facebook, TweetDeck represents functionality/skill set that Twitter prefers never to develop – a desktop app running on Adobe Air, aimed at power-users.

…Like Zynga to Facebook (and unlike most remaining Twitter clients), TweetDeck has very strong user loyalty – people who only use Twitter through TweetDeck

Mark Pincus played his cards right. Will TweetDeck’s Iain Dodsworth?

…Like Zynga is for Facebook, TweetDeck is of sufficient scale to generate real revenue (of course much smaller, because Twitter’s scale is smaller)

…Like Facebook did to Zynga on distribution and payments, the acquisition of Tweetie (etc.) and Twitter CFO Dick Costolo’s recent ad network policies sharply cut into TweetDeck’s strategic flexibility and revenue options; as a result, TweetDeck’s power position will only get worse from here

…Like Zynga is for Facebook, TweetDeck has been experimenting with alternative platforms (MySpace, LinkedIn, Buzz) but not have caught on — because those platforms suckOur friend has a good idea for how TweetDeck, like Zynga managed to, could decrease its dependence on its primary platform (Twitter):

TweetDeck could build a standalone alternative messageing platform as a threat to Twitter, and then threaten to leave; when a user publishes from TweetDeck, it would create a “TweetDeck micro blog” for every user, which could then be syndicated from to any permissioned client



TweetDeck could then demand better revenue share, better distribution terms, etc.

But it won’t happen, says our industry guy, because the biggest difference between Zynga’s battle with its platform (Facebook) and TweetDeck with its (Twitter), is that Zynga CEO Mark Pincus – who once famously remarked that he has done “every horrible thing in the book” to assure the success of his business – “is much more confrontational” than TweetDeck CEO Iain Dodsworth.

“Pincus faced the bully (perhaps bluffing) and won. [TweetDeck CEO] Iain [Dodsworth] is a meek British lucky-to-be-here type. He’s hoping that by diversifying he can gain leverage (he can’t).”

“TweetDeck just gets more and more complicated, as Iain adds more networks — that nobody uses. Pincus was willing build his alternative, tell everybody he was totally serious, work the press to believe he would do it, etc”

We reached out to Iain and he shared “some thoughts from our position.”

He doesn’t sound like somebody ready to pick a fight with Twitter:

We are obviously supportive of Twitter’s monetization plans and whilst there remains quite a bit to get clarity on we are watching with great interest. I think their new TOS does put the user experience first, being confused about what is and what is not a tweet is not helpful especially for a company such as ourselves where the ingestion of large volumes of data needs to be as efficient as possible.

The new TOS will allow applications to make money not only through a Twitter rev share, but also through innovative monetization of the developer’s product. Twitter do not claim to dictate any part of a developer’s business model, other than certain aspects of treatment of the pure twitter stream.

TweetDeck continues its strategy of satisfying the top 10-20% of social media users with the best and most powerful presentation of all key streams, including Twitter. Our specific monetization plans are in the works and are not affected by Twitter’s announcement.

