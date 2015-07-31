Rapper Meek Mill thought starting a high-profile Twitter war would be great for his image, but it totally backfired

Rapper Meek Mill started a Twitter fight with Drake last week, only to see social media users overwhelmingly side with Drake. It seems he forgot that fights result in winners
and losers — and Meek Mill wasn’t prepared to be the latter.
This feud is a master class in how to attract negative attention and turn yourself into a laughing stock online. Meek Mill might have thought starting a fight with the more popular Drake would bring him more attention — and it did. It’s just not the right kind of attention.
It began on July 21, when Meek Mill accused Drake of not writing his own lyrics:
Stop comparing drake to me too…. He don’t write his own raps! That’s why he ain’t tweet my album because we found out!
