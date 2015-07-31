Rapper Meek Mill thought starting a high-profile Twitter war would be great for his image, but it totally backfired

Getty Images Meek Mill (right) is showing us all how NOT to use social media to one’s advantage.

Rapper Meek Mill started a Twitter fight with Drake last week, only to see social media users overwhelmingly side with Drake. It seems he forgot that fights result in winners

and losers — and Meek Mill wasn’t prepared to be the latter.

This feud is a master class in how to attract negative attention and turn yourself into a laughing stock online. Meek Mill might have thought starting a fight with the more popular Drake would bring him more attention — and it did. It’s just not the right kind of attention.

It began on July 21, when Meek Mill accused Drake of not writing his own lyrics: