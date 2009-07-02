Meebo's New Ad Format Guarantees 30-Second Interaction

Meebo has launched a new ad format which guarantees advertisers that site visitors will spent at least 30 seconds on their ads, reports Reuters.



The ads will appear as icons on the Meebo toolbar which appears at the bottom of partner sites. Meebo says 85 Web sites have signed up to partner for this service, and AT&T and Toyota have signed up as customers.

Users will have to click on the icons to view the 900×400 pixel ads, which might include video and games. Meebo believes that user engagements with these ads will be better because they must willingly click the icons to view the ads.

If a viewer spends less than 30 seconds on an ad, Meebo will make up for the shortage by running more ads. Meebo says users spent an average on one minute on each ad during their testing phase.

VideoEgg offers a similar product called Twig, which initiates a 3-2-1 countdown before launching a screen takeover when users hover over standard banners ads placed on the site.

Image: Adam Rifkin

