Can You Play Four Square, Ping Pong And Foosball In Your Office?

We stopped by Mountain View-based Meebo the other week .
We asked “how’s business?”
We learned:
- Meebo’s web-based chat program has over 90 million registered users.
- In June Meebo launched the Meebo Bar, a strip that sticks to the bottom of the browser adding Meebo’s chat functionality and a content sharing functionality to websites.
- The bar now works on 150 publishers sites. In November, Nielson Media integrated Meebo Bar and advertising into high profile publications like Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and AdWeek.
Finally, we learned about Meebo’s new ad format, which guarantees advertisers that site visitors will spent at least 30 seconds on their ads.
To sell the unit, Meebo’s built a 10-person sales team in New York City and is looking to hire more. It wants to open up sales offices in Chicago and is looking to hire more staff for its Mountain View office.
We brought our camera along for the visit and took some shots of Meebo’s startup-y Mountain View office.
Meebo has 90 million users and its Meebo Bar on 150 publishers; now it just needs to make money.
