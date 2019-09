We recently sat down with Seth Sternberg, CEO and co-founder of Meebo. We asked Seth if the 140 character messaging of Twitter was taking business away from IM. His answer: No way!



Seth says twitter and IM are not similar. Twitter is more of a publish-and-subscribe platform versus the one-to-one communication platform of IM.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.