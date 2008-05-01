Meebo Lands $25 Million Funding

Web-based chat startup Meebo is about to announce that big funding round we’ve been hearing about. TechCrunch put the deal in the $25 million range at a $200 million valuation; the deal has closed and will be announced shortly.



Meebo has 29 million users and powers chat on CBS’s Web sites, Joost, and CNET, among others. It’s business model is to show advertising to its users. The company had previously raised $12.5 million from Sequoia Capital and Draper Fisher Jurvetson. No word on who put cash in this time.

UPDATE: New Meebo investors are Jafco Ventures, Time Warner Investments and KTB Ventures. Previous investors Sequoia and DFJ also participated.

In the SAI 25, we valued Meebo at $220 million.

