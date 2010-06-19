Medvedev Says He's Annoyed At The EU And US For Imposing Additional Sanctions On Iran

Dmitry Medvedev is annoyed that just after he agreed to back a UN plan to impose sanctions on Iran to prevent the country from building a nuclear bomb, the UN voted to impose yet more sanctions.



From the WSJ:

The EU on Thursday adopted new sanctions against Iran, focusing on oil and gas, following U.S. measures on Wednesday targeting banking, shipping and the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mr. Medvedev said the U.S. has nothing to lose by imposing additional sanctions, as it has no ties with Iran, unlike Russia and China. “We didn’t agree to this when we discussed the joint resolution at the U.N.,” Mr. Medvedev said. “We should act collectively. If we do, we will have the desired result.”

In the Russian president’s first ever interview with a U.S. publication since he took office in 2008, he addressed the Euro, BP, and blocking Iran from building a nuclear bomb, too.

On oil, Dmitiri Medvedev wouldn’t tell the Journal if he’s re-evaluating BP’s partnership in Russia, which represents 1/4 of its oil production.

But he did say:

“This is a wake-up call.”

“Certainly, we are not indifferent to their future. … Hopefully, they can absorb the losses.”

Medvedev isn’t against a bailout, but he thinks the European Union should bear the burden of any major “financial injections.”

“I don’t exaggerate the threat [of Europe’s debt turmoil], but it can’t be underestimated,” he said.

