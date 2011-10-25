WATCH: Russian President Medvedev Faces Putin In Badminton Match

In a video released on his Kremlin blog, Russian President Dimitri Medvedev has taken some time out of his busy to schedule to extol the virtues of badminton.



After speaking briefly to the camera, Medvedev then plays Russian Prime Minster (and his soon to be succesor) Vladimir Putin.

Given the strange nature of the upcoming Russian election (which seems to have veered dangerously off script), its nice to see that Medvedev and Putin still have time for one of their trademark publicity stunts.

Here’s a version of the video from The Telegraph (head here for a full translated version):



