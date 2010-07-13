Medvedev: Iran Is On The Brink Of Building A Nuclear Weapon

Photo: The White House via Flickr

Russia’s President Dmitry Medvedev says that Iran is on the brink of having the ability to build a nuclear weapon, according to RiaNovosti.The Russian President also reiterated the concern that sanctions against the country were not working.



Hours before this announcement, Iran admitted to having 20 kilograms of 20 per cent enriched uranium, according to Hurriyet Daily News.

Such fuel can be used both in electricity producing reactors and for the production of weapons.

Recently, there has been some speculation that the U.S. and Israel are redeploying forces for the purpose of a strike against Iran.

