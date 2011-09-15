WATCH: "Medvedev Girls" Wish Russian President Happy Birthday

Marking Dimitry Medvedev’s 46th birthday, a group of “Medvedev girls” converged on Red Square and sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President”.



The five girls then gave a cake and an iPhone to guards at the presidential administration, but they were refused an audience with Medvedev.

The “Medvedev girls” have appeared in videos this summer, apparently as a response to “Putin’s army”. There was also a man who touched 1,000 breasts for Putin. We have no idea why.

WATCH:

