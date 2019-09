Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has been filmed almost killing and maiming scores of supporters when his car veered unexpectedly into a crowd in Kazan, Russia.



Sky News speculates that Medvedev may have forgot the handbrake.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.