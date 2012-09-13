Russian Prime Minister Calls For Release Of Pussy Riot

Photo: RT

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has called for the release of jailed Russian art group Pussy Riot, the AP reports.Medvedev, the former Russian President, said that anymore time in jail for the three member of the group would be “unproductive”.



It’s unclear exactly how important Medvedev’s views on the matter will be — reports recently have suggested the man, once seen as a potential reformer, has fallen out of favour with Vladimir Putin and the Russian elite — but it is a glimmer of hope for the band, who will face 2 years in prison unless they win an upcoming appeal.

