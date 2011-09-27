Medvedev Asks Finance Minister To Quit After "Improper" Remarks

Alexei Kudrin

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s outgoing President Dmitry Medvedev says the country’s influential finance minister should resign immediately over their policy differences.An angry Medvedev publicly chided Alexei Kudrin on Monday for saying that if Medvedev becomes prime minister as planned he will step down.



Medvedev says Kudrin’s remarks were “improper,” according to Russian news agencies.

Kudrin says he will decide what to do only after talking to Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who announced his presidential bid over the weekend. Kudrin, who has been finance minister since 2000, has been widely credited with helping Russia weather the 2008-2009 global financial crisis with his conservative fiscal policies.

