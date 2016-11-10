Medlab now has a licence to import cannabis into Australia

Robert GauthierLos Angeles Times via Getty Images

Medlab Clinical Ltd has been given a licence to import cannabis into Australia.

The company says this is a critical step to a clinical trial using cannabis for patients suffering intractable cancer pain.

A short time ago, Medlab shares were more than 6% higher at $0.68.

The licence allows the importation of a proprietary liquid cannabis blend which will be used in the clinical trial.

“It also means we can look at starting manufacture of NanoCelle Cannabis, which we’ve named Nanabis and which will be the delivery mechanism for administering our cannabis formulation in nanosized particles by mouth,” says managing director Sean Hall.

The clinical trials at Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney will be supervised by oncologist Stephen Clarke, a professor of medicine at the University of Sydney.

Medlab Clinical, which listed on the ASX in 2015, has been given NSW Government approval for trials of medical cannabis as a pain reliever.

The company was formed by Sean Hall after he sold his family companies Bioceuticals and Hall Drug Technologies to vitamin giant Blackmores in 2012.

