Twitter Cofounders Hire 'Publishing Prodigy' Kate Lee To Help Your (Good) Stories Get Read

Kate Lee

Photo: Kate Lee/Medium

A few months ago, Twitter co-founders Biz Stone and Evan Williams created Obvious Corporation and launched a new blogging platform called Medium.Medium is currently in closed beta, but eventually it will let anyone who feels compelled share a story on the network. Only the best stories will be featured and read by the masses—kind of like a Reddit that actually hosts the content.



Today, Stone and Williams announced a new hire that has everyone buzzing. They’re bringing on Kate Lee as director of content, whom The New York Observer has deemed a “publishing prodigy.”

Lee made a name for herself at ICM where she spent the better part of 10 years creating book deals for untapped blogging talent. When she left, The Observer wrote that the news would “undoubtedly send many unrepresented bloggers howling into the night.”

“Kate’s job is to help get great stuff onto Medium,” Williams writes. “She’ll do this in a variety of ways—by discovering, encouraging, soliciting, commissioning, and contextualizing interesting ideas, authors, and institutions. She’ll do this from New York—home of so many of the world’s best storytellers. And she’ll be building a small team to help her.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.