HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Gated Mediterranean Estate In The Famed 90210 Zip Code Is A Bargain At $15.9 Million

Meredith Galante
bel air california $15.9 million home

Photo: Jade Mills Estates

A massive 9,200-square-foot on the prominent Perugia Way in Bel Air, Calif. is listed at $15.9 million.For the location and the space, the price doesn’t seem half bad; after all it’s 90210 territory.

The house has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with views of the Bel Air Country Club.

The grounds are impeccably kept, featuring a Japanese meditation garden and a European garden with a domed arbor.

Welcome to 525 Perugia Way.

Behind the gates is this awesome resort-style house.

That horse is an interesting lawn ornament.

If stone lions guarding your front door isn't true luxury, we don't know what is.

Inside, you're met with opulent gold decor and marble floors.

The two-story, light-filled foyer is very welcoming.

The house was built in 1989, but appears to have been renovated. It looks brand new to us!

The informal dining room has a hand-painted mural on one wall, so there's an illusion of a great view from every angle.

The window treatments in the office consume the design aesthetic in this room.

A very intimate dining spot.

The formal dining room has room to sit 10.

If you're looking for something very informal, head over to the sitting area.

We're surprised the couch doesn't have plastic on it.

The room is so big you didn't even know there was a grand piano hiding in it while looking at the first picture!

The kitchen has a professional Viking and Traulsen appliances, centre island, and separate breakfast area.

There's a room just for pool.

Now let's look upstairs.

All the mirrors in the house is a clear sign it was built in the 1980's.

This bedroom has high ceilings, perfect for a canopy bed.

We love the design theme in the bedroom.

The master bedroom is huge, and has a private balcony.

Check out the view. It feels like you're somewhere tropical.

The crystal chandelier above the bath tub is a bit much.

The powder room.

The closet is insane. There's so much storage and plenty of angles to check yourself out from.

The backyard is more luxurious than hotels we've stayed at.

The pool is breathtaking.

Your friends will certainly be jealous.

There are fountains and sculptures all over the backyard.

The outdoor dining area is surrounded by palm trees.

Travel through the wilderness in your own backyard.

The Japanese meditation garden looks like a peaceful retreat.

Want to show your neighbours up?

