HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Gated Mediterranean Estate In The Famed 90210 Zip Code Is A Bargain At $15.9 Million

Photo: Jade Mills Estates

A massive 9,200-square-foot on the prominent Perugia Way in Bel Air, Calif. is listed at $15.9 million.For the location and the space, the price doesn’t seem half bad; after all it’s 90210 territory.



The house has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with views of the Bel Air Country Club.

The grounds are impeccably kept, featuring a Japanese meditation garden and a European garden with a domed arbor.

