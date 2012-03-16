HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Gated Mediterranean Estate In The Famed 90210 Zip Code Is A Bargain At $15.9 Million

Photo: Jade Mills Estates
A massive 9,200-square-foot on the prominent Perugia Way in Bel Air, Calif. is listed at $15.9 million.For the location and the space, the price doesn’t seem half bad; after all it’s 90210 territory.
The house has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, with views of the Bel Air Country Club.
The grounds are impeccably kept, featuring a Japanese meditation garden and a European garden with a domed arbor.
The informal dining room has a hand-painted mural on one wall, so there's an illusion of a great view from every angle.
The room is so big you didn't even know there was a grand piano hiding in it while looking at the first picture!
The kitchen has a professional Viking and Traulsen appliances, centre island, and separate breakfast area.
