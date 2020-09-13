This $25,000 meditation pod that looks like an egg is designed be installed in offices and airports — here's how it works

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

OpenSeed sells meditation pods designed to help people relax.

The 50-square-foot pods start at $US25,000.

They use lighting, aromatherapy, and sound for guided meditation experiences.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Offices, hotels, and other features of daily life (back when they were open) can be stressful.

OpenSeed says it has a solution, in the form of 1,000-lb meditation pods that look like something that fell off a UFO. According to the company, they believe “that the human race will access higher states of awareness, not through external technological developments, but by taking the journey within.” That’s where Meditation Pods come in.

OpenSeed says potential clients include corporate offices, hotels, spas, and even private homes. By 2021, the company plans to start distributing pods to these clients, along with airport lounges, universities, co-working spaces, and more in the US, Japan, and Europe.

Take a look inside the $US25,000 mediation pod.

OpenSeed meditation pods “facilitate moments of stillness” in busy environments, according to the company.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The pods are designed to be womb-like, to “quiet the mind and elevate performance.”

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The environment is created using sounds, guided meditation, lighting, and aromatherapy.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The LED lights are designed to sync up with the audio.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The colours also act as cues for breathing exercises.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

Users enter and use the screen to select what type of experience they want, including different kinds of guided meditations.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The tablet is a 15-inch Elo.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

A compartment inside the pod even holds essential oils that go with different experiences.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

A single user can sit crosslegged on a cushion in the centre, or remove the cushion to fit up to three people on the bench.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

Concealed speakers throughout the interior create an immersive audio experience.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

OpenSeed says that the speakers also provide “therapeutic sound vibration.”

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The pods are able to block out most external noise, but they also come with noise-cancelling headphones.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

Four fans provide ventilation, and the pod is designed to be in a temperature-controlled environment.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

Ergonomic seating helps posture.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The newest SpaceTime model also includes sanitizing UV lights.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The meditation pod takes up about 50 square feet, but OpenSeed recommends at least 100 square feet to place it.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

It weighs 1,000 lbs. and can be installed as quickly as 12 hours.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

The structure is made of plywood, while the interior is felt.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

OpenSeed told Business Insider that the standard pod is $US25,000, or the premium model with the advanced sound package is $US27,000.

OpenSeed OpenSeed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.