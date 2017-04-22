9 surprising ways meditation changes your brain

If you think you’re too busy to meditate, chances are you should start. Studies suggest that people with jam-packed schedules and intimidating to-do lists stand to benefit most from mindfulness meditation, which has can help reduce stress, improve focus, and even increase one’s ability to relate to others.

By giving our bustling mind a dedicated break from its day-to-day worries, these studies suggest, we actually empower it to run more efficiently when we’re using it. This can come in handy when we’re trying to solve a tough problem, focus intently on a task, or search for creative inspiration for a project.

Still, the idea of sitting in a quiet room doing nothing for a few minutes each day can sound absurd unless you understand how meditation works.

