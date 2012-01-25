ESTATE OF THE DAY: Now You Can Buy A 30-Bedroom, Medieval Castle In Italy For $58 Million

Meredith Galante
italian castle $58 million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

An historic castle in Italy’s Piemonte Torino, built sometime between the 9th and 14th century, is on sale for $58 million.The castle has 30 bedrooms and 47 full bathrooms, across nearly 40,000 square feet.

Inside, there is a Roman Chapel. Outside there are gardens that can accommodate 300 guests and even a helipad.

Famous families including the houses of King Arduino, of the Bishop of Ivrea, the Holy Roman Emperor Otto I and the Savoia have all lived in the castle.

The castle is in Piemonte Torino, Italy

As you can see, the old lookout posts on the castle are still in tact today

Here's an aerial view of the castle

Inside, the dining room can play host to dozens of people

This room has tables for more intimate dinner conversations

How many dining rooms can one place have?

The ceiling in this room is amazing

At the end of 1800, the castle was skillfully restored by the famous architect Alfredo D'Andrade

The bedrooms are clad in red

A breakfast nook in one of the bedrooms

The castle after nightfall

Part of the gardens

Inside the walls of the castle

We love how the castle over looks the entire village

Looking for something in the United States?

DON'T MISS: A Scottsdale Estate With An Indoor Basketball Court And 8-Car Garage Is About To Hit The Auction Block >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.