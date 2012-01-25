ESTATE OF THE DAY: Now You Can Buy A 30-Bedroom, Medieval Castle In Italy For $58 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

An historic castle in Italy’s Piemonte Torino, built sometime between the 9th and 14th century, is on sale for $58 million.The castle has 30 bedrooms and 47 full bathrooms, across nearly 40,000 square feet.



Inside, there is a Roman Chapel. Outside there are gardens that can accommodate 300 guests and even a helipad.

Famous families including the houses of King Arduino, of the Bishop of Ivrea, the Holy Roman Emperor Otto I and the Savoia have all lived in the castle.

