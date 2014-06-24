If You Want To Make A Lot Of Money, There's Really Just One Industry To Go Into

We recently discussed what kids entering college should consider majoring in given the state of the jobs market.

We may have made this unnecessarily complicated, because a chart we posted this morning shows the answer is really a no-brainer. There’s really only one industry in which you’re guaranteed of earning a pretty respectable wage no matter what specific occupation you choose: medicine.

Nine of the top 10 best-paid positions in the U.S. tracked by the BLS are all in the field, and there are 17 occupations where the mean wage is above six figures. Here’s the rundown:

Note: These are different from some health-related support occupations, which are way down there — almost half make less than $US30,000.

Basically, if you’re going into anything but medicine, you’d better be the best in your field at it.

