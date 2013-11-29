Medicare Paid For A Doctor And His Patient To Have Sex In His Surgery

Picture: American Broadcasting Company

A doctor had sex in his Canberra surgery with a patient he had been treating for depression.

The patient was then given receipts by the Belconnen Medical Centre so she could claim a standard fee back from the government’s Medicare system.

Dr Maged Khalil, now aged 52, is to be allowed to return to his medical work after a period of supervision.

He was originally from Egypt and came to Australia in 2009, first working at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital before coming to Canberra in early 2012.

The patient’s first visit Dr to Khalil was in February 2012 when she told Dr Khalil she wasn’t sleeping. He diagnosed insomnia and depression.

Between April and May 2012 Dr Khalil and the patient met several times outside the surgery at a cafe, the Belconnen Mall and a tennis centre.

They held hands and kissed.

By the end of May the two were “engaged in sexual acts” in the surgery.

The relationship ended in late October 2012 and the patient sought treatment for a depressive illness.

Dr Khalil also sought treatment for a depressive illness. He is now seeing a psychologist.

He had his registration as a doctor suspended after a complaint to the Medical Board of Australia.

The nine months suspension will be lifted on February 14, 2014, when he will be allowed to work as a doctor but with a series of restrictions including being under the supervision of a mentor.

The details of the case are contained in an agreement between the medical board and Dr Khalil which was endorsed by ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Tribunal member Professor Thomas Faunce said: “In this community the principles of professional conduct must become, through consistent application in the face of obstacles, a cherished part of a medical practitioner’s character.

“The public funds made available to medical practitioners in Australia through schemes such as Medicare should be respected as received on trust from the collective resources of all citizens.”

Dr Khalil was reprimanded for “professional misconduct”.

He may return to working as a general practitioner next year but must continue his treatment under a psychologist and work for six months under a medical board appointed mentor.

The full tribunal-endorsed agreement can be read here.

