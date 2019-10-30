Taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations alone is not enough to pay for Medicare for All

Reuters FILE PHOTO: Participants hold signs as Democratic U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington

A preliminary study from a budget watchdog found that taxes on wealthy Americans and corporations alone to pay for Medicare for All would be “impossibly high.” And it would likely compel the middle class to carry some of the responsibility paying for universal healthcare coverage in the United States.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget published research on Monday on how Medicare for All could be paid for and provided a list of nine possible options. It said that taxes on the wealthy alone would not be enough to cover it.

Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are both staunch supporters of the proposal, which would roughly cost an estimated $US30 trillion over the next decade and expand coverage to include vision and dental. It would require a drastic overhaul in how the government taxes, spends, and borrows money.

“Each of these choices would have consequences for the distribution of income, growth in the economy, and ability to raise new revenue,” the group wrote.

The possible financing options include:

A new 32% payroll tax on wages

An additional 25% income tax

New 42% value-added tax on consumption

Mandatory public premium averaging $US7,500 per capita – or $US12,000 per person not already on public insurance

More than doubling all individual and corporate income tax rates

Plunging non-health federal spending by 80%

More than doubling the national debt with increasing gross domestic product by 108 per cent

Combination of the approaches above

Marc Goldwein, the head of policy for the budget watchdog, told Politico that paying for the system would all but certainly require some form of tax increases.

“No matter how you cut the numbers, htere is absolutely no way to pay for Medicare for All without tax increases – or spending cuts – on the middle class,” Goldwein told Politico. “That doesn’t mean middle-class costs will go up… but taxes will go up for sure.”

Sanders helped thrust Medicare for All into mainstream politics during his last Democratic primary run in 2016. He’s since sponsored legislation in the Senate and put forward a list of options to cover its substantial cost, which include a 7.5% income-based premium on employers and a wealth tax.

But he’s argued that while taxes would increase under Medicare for All, it would save middle-class families money by reducing premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Warren, however, has struggled to explain how she would pay for Medicare for All, and hasn’t rolled out a plan on her own yet. Her primary rivals have pummelled her in recent weeks over her evasiveness on the issue, but she says she will release a financing a plan laying out how she would pay for the healthcare overhaul.

