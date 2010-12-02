Ponzi Scheme Targeted High Schoolers By Claiming To Be A Marijuana Investment Fund

And the award for the most ingenious (alleged) ponzi scheme goes to…



The Denver Post:

Students are the focus of a police investigation into an alleged Ponzi scheme that appears to involve kids at two suburban high schools.

Students at Cherry Creek and Regis Jesuit high schools paid into a bogus fund to become investors in a medical-marijuana dispensary, police said.

So far, two students, a 16-year-old and a 17- year-old, are either the victims or suspects in the scheme, according to authorities.

Read the whole thing >

And see how to ACTUALLY invest in Marijuana here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.