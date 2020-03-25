The medical consultant for pandemic movie 'Contagion' has tested positive for the coronavirus

Fox Business/Warner Bros. Pictures Ian Lipkin served as medical consultant on ‘Contagion.’

Dr. Ian Lipkin, who served as a medical consultant on “Contagion,” told Fox Business that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the video interview with Fox Business, Lipkin said: “If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey.”

Lipkin said he wasn’t entirely sure where he got it but that “doesn’t matter.” He said: “This virus can be found all over the United States,” Lipkin said. “You can get it anywhere.”

Lipkin said that our “very best tool” against the coronavirus is still “isolation and confinement.” He said: “I would like to see that implemented broadly across the United States.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dr. Ian Lipkin, the professor who served as a medical consultant on the pandemic movie “Contagion,” has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lipkin leads Columbia University’s Centre for Infection and Immunity, and revealed his diagnosis in a video interview with Fox Business.

“I have COVID as of yesterday, and it is miserable,” Lipkin told Fox Business. “If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey.”

Lipkin said that he wasn’t entirely sure of where he contracted the virus but had a rough idea.

“But it doesn’t matter. This virus can be found all over the United States,” Lipkin said. “You can get it anywhere.”

Lipkin said: “We really don’t know when we’re going to get this under control. It’s extraordinarily important that we harmonise whatever restrictions we have across the country because we have porous borders between states, between cities. And unless we’re consistent, we’re not going to get ahead of this thing.”

“Still, the very best tool we have is isolation and confinement,” Lipkin said. “And I think that what New York has done and what Chicago has done and some others – Washington has done – and so forth, has been very, very helpful. And I would like to see that implemented broadly across the United States.”

The United States has over 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases at the time of writing, the third-most in the world behind only China and Italy. Over 800 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States.

Lipkin added: “We need to protect ourselves.”

Watch the full video below:

Read more:

Cristiano Ronaldo is paying to build intensive care wings at 2 Portuguese hospitals to fight coronavirus, and naming one after himself

Trump falsely used the term ‘Chinese virus’ again. This is not the first time a pandemic has fuelled xenophobia.

Idris Elba slams a conspiracy theory that claims celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.