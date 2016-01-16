Do you live in LA? Do you use medical marijuana? We want to hear from you

Do you live in the Los Angeles area? Are you a medical marijuana card carrier and user? Do you have a story about how marijuana has helped you? And would you like to learn how to properly cook with cannabis?

If you said yes to these questions and are comfortable on camera, we’d love to hear your story for possible inclusion in an upcoming series. Email [email protected] with your name and a brief description of how medical marijuana has helped in your life and why you want to learn how to cook with cannabis.

