Medicaid's top doctor defied his department and came out against the GOP's Obamacare replacement

Lydia Ramsey

Medicaid’s chief medical officer on Thursday came out publicly against the American Health Care Act proposed by House Republicans.

The decision to oppose the bill is a break from other leaders in the Department of Health and Human Services, which has shown support for the bill

“Despite political messaging from others at HHS, I align with the experts from @aafp @AmerAcadPeds @AmerMedicalAssn in opposition to #AHCA,” Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky tweeted Wednesday.

Ostrovsky’s account also tweeted out statements from the more than half a dozen medical associations that have opposed the bill.

Andy Slavitt, the former head of Medicare and Medicaid under the Obama administration, called Ostrovsky a hero.

NOW WATCH: People on Twitter are mocking Trump’s claim that his administration is a ‘fined-tuned machine’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.