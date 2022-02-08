A medic on the set of ‘Rust’ is suing over the ‘shock, trauma, and severe emotional distress’ of attending to dying cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

This Oct. 23, 2021, file photo, shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., where actor Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop gun while filming “Rust” and unwittingly killed a cinematographer and injured a director. Associated Press/Jae C. Hong

The medic on the set of “Rust” has filed a negligence lawsuit against crew members and production.

Cherlyn Schaefer says she suffered “tremendous” trauma from tending to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was fatally shot with a prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin on October 21.

A medic who tended to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after the latter was fatally shot on the set of the movie “Rust” is now suing crew members and the film’s set and production companies, saying she was so traumatized by Hutchins’ death that she’s unable to return to work.

Cherlyn Schaefer said she suffered “tremendous shock, trauma and severe emotional distress” from the incident on October 21, according to court documents seen by Insider.

She filed a negligence lawsuit on February 4 against Rust Movie Productions, Bonanza Creek Ranch, and four crew members — set armorer Hannah Reed Gutierrez, prop master Sarah Zachry, first assistant director Dave Halls, and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney.

According to the lawsuit, Schaefer was the key medic on set. Her job responsibilities included administering minor first aid and calling first responders if there was a serious injury.

On the day of the shooting, she said she heard a gunshot and was called to the church building at Bonanza Creek Ranch, where Hutchins and director Joel Souza had been shot with a prop gun by actor Alec Baldwin (described in the lawsuit as a “non-party”) while they were discussing a scene.

According to the lawsuit, Schaefer determined that Hutchins’ wounds were more severe and started giving emergency medical assistance to the cinematographer until a helicopter arrived.

Hutchins was later pronounced dead at University of New Mexico Hospital.

In her lawsuit, the medic says the trauma and distress from attending to Hutchins have left her medically disqualified from returning to work as a set medic.

She’s incurred “lost earnings and earning capacity, mental health medical expenses, emotional trauma and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life,” the lawsuit said. It added that she is undergoing medical treatment and professional therapy.

Schaefer is the fourth crew member of “Rust” to file a lawsuit over the deadly incident. Script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and film gaffer Serge Svetnoy were in the room when Hutchins was shot. Both said in their lawsuits that they suffered emotional and physical damages.

Set armorer Guiterrez Reed also filed a lawsuit in January against ammo supplier Kenney, alleging that he supplied her with a box labeled “dummy rounds” that actually contained live ammunition.

Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, started preparations for a wrongful death lawsuit in Santa Fe in late January but has not officially filed the suit yet, Rolling Stone reported.