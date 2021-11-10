Astroworld medic on TikTok alleges ‘impossible situation’ during rescue attempts at the deadly festival

Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Getty Images

A Tiktoker who claims he was an EMT at Astroworld recounted his time trying to rescue crowd members.

Remington Richardson said he found three unconscious people in under 10 minutes.

He said that just being in the crowd was a “life threat” on its own.

Under the user name @remi.rich, a medic describes an “impossible situation” while he was working at the festival Friday that killed at least eight people and injured hundreds of others. Remington Richardson, who now has over 200 thousand followers, posted a series of videos describing his experience as an EMT at the Astroworld Festival.

“I had no clue what I was getting into,” Richardson said in one video. “Being in the crowd was literally a life threat. That was apparent.”

Richardson’s identity was confirmed by ABC’s “Good Morning America” and The Washington Post. Richardson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. ParaDocs, a medical company that was at the scene of the festival, said that Richardson did not work for them.

In the first of three videos, Richardson says that he will not use the names of people or any companies involved. He then goes on to describe in three videos what he saw.

Richardson said that he and another medic were stationed at the entrance to the festival. He said that they received their first call from two other medics “about 30 minutes into Travis Scott’s set” requesting backup near the stage.

He mentioned that a series of people grabbed him asking for help for themselves and their friends as he navigated through the crowd. “I will try to come back for you,” he said he told those asking for help, “but people are literally dead right now that I need to go help.”

The medic also said he himself witnessed three people unconscious all under 10 minutes. “There’s over 50,000 people here, and I witnessed three – only me. There’s gotta be more,” Richardson says in one of the videos.

He also shared that he came across someone who was described as being unconscious for 10 minutes. “I’m thinking ‘damn, how has no one done anything – just let her lie on the ground for 10 minutes?'” Richardson said.

He claims that he and his partner dealt with five or six “lower acuity patients” that were “not instantly dying,” according to the video. These included people with broken bones and people who didn’t remember their names or how to speak.

“It was horrendous,” he said.

He said that he called for backup “so many times” but the radios weren’t working and the music was too loud.

At the end of the third video, he went on to blame the crowd for the emergency.

“My observations were that there was zero crowd etiquette at all,” he said. “They just wanted to get closer to the show, closer to Travis Scott, and do their thing. They didn’t give a single damn about anyone around them.”

The man called it an “absolute shit show.” He also said that all of the 100-150 medical personnel were experienced, but responsible for an extremely large crowd. “If you can draw an A-team from Houston that weren’t doctors, they were there.”

In a Wednesday press conference, the Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said that the investigation into Astroworld may possibly “take weeks, possibly months,” Insider previously reported.

Travis Scott released a statement Saturday after the event saying he will cooperate with authorities.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” he said.

Scott has also offered to pay for the funerals of those who were killed on Friday night.

“Heartbroken for those lost and impacted at Astroworld last night,” Live Nation, the festival promoter said in a statement to CNN. “We will continue working to provide as much information and assistance as possible to the local authorities as they investigate the situation.”

The Houston Police Department and representatives for Scott, Scoremore, and Live Nation did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.