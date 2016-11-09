Medibank's revenue growth is sliding

Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Medibank Private says premium revenue grew below expectations, at just 1.3%, for the first four months of the financial year.

The weaker growth is expected to continue at Australia’s largest health insurance provider, according to an update given to the AGM.

“Looking to the 2017 financial year, I expect that the environment will continue to be challenging,” says CEO Craig Drummond.

“On the revenue side, we expect market growth to slow in response to ongoing affordability concerns and slowing population growth.”

He expects operating profit for 2017 to be broadly in line with 2016. This would mean a profit of about $490 million when excluding a provision of $20 million in 2016.

Drummond has previously warned of a soft market with members switching between health insurers on the increase.

Today he told the AGM there’s a need to do more for customers.

“This means we need to provide greater value for our customers and make it easier for them to do business with us,” he says.

In August, Medibank Private posted a 46.4% rise in full year profiy to $417.6 million. The rate of growth in health claims was limited to 1% for a total of $5.1 billion. At the same time, health insurance premium revenue rose 4% to $6.17 billion.

